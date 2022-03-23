The Dalton Board of Education has approved the appointments of three new administrators for the district for the 2022-23 school year. Brandi Moore was named director of school support while Kyle Abernathy and Laure Esters were named district instructional specialists.
Moore currently serves as the district math and science specialist. Prior to that, she served as the math coach at Dalton Middle School. She has worked with the district since 2001.Moore holds an educational specialist’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee; a master’s degree in education technology from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota; and a bachelor’s degree of middle grades education in middle grades mathematics and science from Berry College in Rome. She is also the co-author of “Math by the Book.”
Abernathy is currently the interim principal at Blue Ridge School. He started the year as the Blue Ridge assistant principal but took over the position of principal when then Principal Christine Long resigned for other employment. Abernathy came to Dalton from the Floyd County Schools system in Rome where he served as principal of Cave Spring Elementary School for two years. He also spent three years as assistant principal at Model Elementary in Rome. He has 14 years of experience in education. He is currently a part-time adjunct professor at Shorter University.
He holds a doctor of education in educational leadership from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia; an educational specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Berry College in Rome; a master’s degree in curriculum from Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant, Michigan; and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Dalton State College.
Esters is currently an instructional literacy and social studies coach at Blue Ridge School. She has been with the district since 2007 and has spent her career at Blue Ridge. She holds a master’s degree in instructional technology from Kennesaw State University in Marietta and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She received her teaching certification from Dalton State College in 2007.
Tim Scott, superintendent of Dalton Public Schools, said he looks forward to working with these seasoned professionals as part of the district leadership team.
“All three of these outstanding educators bring years of experience from the classroom and in leadership to their new positions," Scott said."They are each uniquely qualified to work collaboratively with our school administration and staff to positively impact student achievement.”
