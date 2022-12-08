Cmdr. Christopher “Pony” Robison, right, a native of Dalton, officially relieves Cmdr. Todd Winn, a native of Aurora, Colorado, as the commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia during a ceremony on Friday. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.