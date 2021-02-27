Dalton native Jones returns with second season of hunting show on Fox Nation streaming service

An opportunity to spend time outdoors, show off some of America's best hunting spots and get to know better some very interesting people.
Those are some of the reasons Dalton native Johnny "Joey" Jones said he enjoyed hosting the first season of "Fox Nation Outdoors" and why he's eager for people to see the second season, which debuts Monday on the Fox Nation streaming service.
"I enjoyed doing it," Jones said. "And I think the audience enjoyed it. It was a remove from the day-to-day news cycle, and it connects with the audience in terms of the things they do in their lives."
In each episode, Jones, a Fox News contributor since 2019, embarks on a two-day hunting trip with a friend or celebrity: actor, former U.S. Army Green Beret and former NFL player Nate Boyer; four-time world bull riding champion Tuff Hedeman; South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem; platinum record-selling country music artist Chase Rice; actor and U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran Jake Schick and World Series champion David “Boomer” Wells.
"In probably eight out of the 12 episodes we've done in the first two seasons, the guests have been friends of mine or friends of friends," Jones said. "I've played a big role in soliciting the guests. I've had the opportunity to meet some interesting people who like to hunt. I've also played a role in choosing the places we hunt. Probably more than half the shows have been shot in places I've already hunted before or friends of mine have hunted at."
Jones said in a sense there are three guests on each episode.
"There's the celebrity who is billed as the guest," he said. "Then, there's the place we hunt. Each place has its own unique geography and culture. And finally, there's the animal. We get to know about the animals we hunt. In one episode this season, we go into northern Maine and we met this family that has turned their house into a hunting lodge and has turned their hunting outfitter into a nonprofit taking veterans on hunts. They sell a handful of hunts each year to fund that effort."
Jones said this season features a variety of hunts, from pheasant hunting in South Dakota to moose hunting in Maine.
A Southeast Whitfield High School alumnus, Jones served two combat deployments and eight years of active duty in the Marine Corps. In 2010, he suffered a life-changing injury while deployed in Afghanistan as an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician. An IED (improvised explosive device) blast cost him both legs below the knee.
Following his 2012 discharge from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Jones attended Georgetown University and received a bachelor of arts degree in liberal studies concentrated in social and public policy. He has been an activist for veterans and their families for several years.
Jones can still be seen on Fox News and Fox Business, primarily on "Fox & Friends" each weekday morning on Fox News from 6 to 9.
