Dalton native Johnny “Joey” Jones will sign his new book “Modern Warriors: Unbroken Bonds of Battle” on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Books-A-Million in the Dalton Mall.
Jones, a retired U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant and contributor to Fox News and the Fox Nation streaming service, served two combat deployments and eight years of active duty in the Marine Corps. In 2010 he suffered a life-changing injury while deployed in Afghanistan as an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician. An IED (improvised explosive device) blast cost him both legs below the knees.
In an interview last month, shortly before the book was released, Jones said the book includes the stories of people who had an impact on his life and the people who affected their lives including another Dalton native, Keith Stancill.
“I went to high school with him,” Jones said. “He served five years in the U.S. Army. He still lives in Northwest Georgia. He’s still my best friend.”
Jones’ book is the seventh in Fox News Books’ “Modern Warriors” series that began with “Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes” by “Fox and Friends Weekend” co-host and veteran Pete Hegseth that was published a couple of years ago.
