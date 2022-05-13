U.S. Navy Lt. Mayra Perez, a native of Dalton and a Tours with Industry fellow, speaks to Abraham Lincoln High School students during a Navy Promotional Day (NPD) Philadelphia on May 9. An NPD is a proprietary recruitment program built specifically for the purpose of attracting the brightest, diverse high school and college prospects, and showcasing opportunities for both military and civilian careers. The purpose of a NPD is to build and sustain strategic networks with high schools, universities and colleges, and to promote Navy awareness within diverse and under-represented communities while building a pool of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics talent.