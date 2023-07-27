Capt. Gregory McRae, a native of Dalton, announces his retirement from the United States Navy after 31 years of service. McRae’s retirement is effective Friday, July 28.
McRae is a 1987 graduate of Dalton High School, where he played on the offensive line on the football team under head coach Bill Chappell.
McRae is a 1993 graduate of Georgia Tech, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in textile and fiber engineering. Later the same year he was commissioned at Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, through the Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate Program. He holds a master of aerospace and mechanical engineering (2000) from the Illinois Institute of Technology and a master of strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College (2009).
A career submarine officer, his sea tours include serving as executive officer onboard both the USS Louisiana (blue) and USS Henry M. Jackson (gold) in Bangor, Washington, earning the 2006 Omaha Trophy for Strategic Excellence and the 2007 Battle Efficiency “E.”
He served as navigator/operations officer onboard the USS Pittsburgh in Groton, Connecticut, from 2001 to 2004, earning the Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Squadron Two Communications “C” and Navigation “N” for operational excellence. During this tour he participated in tomahawk strike operations in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom while deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet AOR. His first sea tour was aboard the USS Tennessee (blue) in Kings Bay, Georgia, where he served as assistant engineer and damage control assistant from 1995 to 1998, earning the Squadron Twenty Engineering “E” and Damage Control “DC” for excellence.
McRae has served ashore in command of the Naval Submarine Support Center in Kings Bay, Georgia; as the Submarine Force Commander’s Shipyard Representative at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia; as deputy commander of Submarine Squadron Six in Norfolk, Virginia; strategic plans and policy officer on the staff of U.S. Strategic Command Task Force 144 and commander, Submarine Force Atlantic in Norfolk, Virginia; assistant branch head of Submarine and Nuclear Enlisted Detailing at Navy Personnel Command (PERS 403) in Millington, Tennessee; and nuclear power officer at the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Unit, Chicago Consortium in Chicago, Illinois.
He also completed an Individual Augmentee assignment to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2005 where he assisted in the conduct of more than 60 military tribunals and Administrative Review Boards for detainees captured during the Global War on Terror.
McRae most recently served as deputy commander of Submarine Squadron Eight in Norfolk, Virginia. His personal awards include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Navy Commendation Medal (six awards), Joint Service Achievement Medal and the Navy Achievement Medal (four awards), as well as many campaign and unit awards. He is married to the former Cynthia Lundskow of Santa Barbara, California, and has two children, Zach (25) and Katie (23).
McRae’s father, Ken McRae, still resides in Dalton, as does his mother, Sharon Mann, and brother, Eric Mann.
