Dalton native returns from 7-month deployment aboard record-breaking carrier

NORFOLK, Va. -- Jonathan Fletcher, a 2009 Dalton High School graduate and Dalton native, returned home Aug. 9, marking the end of a seven-month deployment aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. Since departing its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia, in January 2020 for the ship's Composite Training Unit Exercise, the aircraft carrier remained underway and deployed to the Arabian Sea, Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Fletcher is an aviation maintenance administationman aboard the carrier.
As an aviation maintenance administrationman, Fletcher is responsible for clerical, administrative and managerial duties necessary to keep aircraft maintenance activities running efficiently. The rating requires close communication with all other aviation maintenance ratings.
"Initially coming aboard Ike, I was an undesignated airman and had the pleasure of being apart of ship's security," said Fletcher.
As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe, Ike continued to conduct operations underway, minimizing the potential spread of the virus aboard in order to maintain maritime stability and security and ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.
Ike, along with the USS San Jacinto, one of the other ships within Carrier Strike Group 10, remained continuously at sea with no port visits, setting a new record for the U.S. Navy, breaking the previous record of 160 days set in 2002 by USS Theodore Roosevelt.
"I'm so proud of the young men and women I see on the deck plates each and every day," said Capt. Kyle Higgins, Ike's commanding officer. "Their dedication to the mission is what makes our Navy the greatest fighting force the world has ever seen."
Sailors assigned to the Eisenhower and San Jacinto transited to the equator and participated in a unique crossing the line ceremony, becoming the Navy's first "Iron Shellbacks" with more than 100 days at sea May 14. Ike petitioned Naval History and Heritage Command to commemorate this feat in conjunction with crossing the equator as a new title: "Iron Shellback."
"I picked up a rate in the Navy, advanced to petty officer third class and days later, earned my enlisted aviation warfare specialist pin," said Fletcher.
Ike participated in multiple exercises with allies and partners and dual-carrier operations. The ships within Carrier Strike Group 10 also completed multiple strait and choke point transits, to include the Strait of Gibraltar, the Suez Canal and the Bab-el Mandeb Strait, while operating under two Combatant Commanders: U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command.
"In security, I learned safe weapon handling skills and kept a close watch for threats to our warship," said Fletcher.
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Fletcher, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Fletcher is honored to carry on the family tradition.
"My grandfather on my father's side, Quince Edward Fletcher, served in the Air Force," said Fletcher.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Fletcher, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance.
Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
"I joined the Navy to provide a more sustainable life and future for my wife, Felicia, and children, KalliAnn and Koleman," added Fletcher.
