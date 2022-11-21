Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Jones Preston, right, from Dalton, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Mazzoni Arianna, from Jacksonville, Florida, both assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, perform routine maintenance on an MH-60S Knighthawk in the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s hangar bay on Nov. 8. Exercise Silent Wolverine is a U.S.-led, combined training exercise that tests Ford-class aircraft carrier capabilities through integrated high-end naval warfare scenarios alongside participating allies in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is conducting its first deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations.