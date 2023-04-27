U.S. Navy Capt. Rajashaker “Bob” Reddy, left, commodore of Navy Recruiting Region East, speaks with Cmdr. Christopher “Pony” Robison, a native of Dalton, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Philadelphia, during the commodore's scheduled visit to NTAG Philadelphia headquarters and local recruiting stations on April 18. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.