FORT MEADE, Md. — Seaman Apprentice Kaleb Shultz, a native of Dalton, is serving at Defense Information School (DINFOS), the premier communication learning institution, vital to the success of public affairs professionals across the Department of Defense, the United States government and international partners.
Shultz attended Christian Heritage School and graduated in 2020. Today, Shultz uses skills and values similar to those learned in Dalton.
“Growing up I learned to work hard," said Shultz. "I also learned the importance of leadership and how to push myself to new limits."
These lessons continue to help Shultz while serving in the military.
For the last 55 years, DINFOS has trained communicators across the Department of Defense to help their organizations achieve strategic and operational goals through applied public affairs strategies and visual information products. Courses offered by DINFOS include Digital Multimedia, Joint Contingency Public Affairs, Broadcast Journalism, Graphic Design and more.
Serving in the Navy means Shultz is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is the most powerful branch of the most powerful military in the world,” said Shultz. “We are a deterrent to war but we have the capability to fight the nation's wars if need be.”
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Shultz and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I was selected to be a section leader at my training school, and I'm very proud of that,” said Shultz.
As Shultz and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“For me, serving in the Navy is an opportunity to give back to the country and its citizens,” added Shultz.
