Navy photo

PHILIPPINE SEA — Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Michael Fowler from Dalton tests the wire harness of a SUU-79 pylon aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, in the Philippine Sea on Oct. 23. The USS Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Evan Mueller

