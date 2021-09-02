Dalton native Michael Benson spent 11 months in Afghanistan in 2003 and 2004 as country director of a U.S. State Department program to help Afghan students learn English. He said he was shocked at how quickly the Taliban has seized control of the country.
"But in retrospect, I shouldn't have been," he said. "To leave the way the United States did, to just end it so suddenly, it was a mistake. But this was something in our present president's mind to do. Now I voted for President Biden. Politics has nothing to do with my very strong feeling that this was handled badly. I can't think of a way to do it worse."
He noted that former President Donald Trump had negotiated with the Taliban, and the sides had reached a deal for U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan by May 1. Biden extended that to Aug. 31 but abided by the other terms of the deal.
Benson, who is now retired, said he doesn't think Biden should have done that.
"To just leave it to (the Taliban) does no good, not for us, not for the people of Afghanistan," he said. "This is sad. It's extremely sad."
Benson, who has a bachelor’s in elementary education and a master's in counseling psychology from the University of West Georgia and a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Georgia, has spent a lifetime in education, both in the United States and several foreign countries.
From 1989 to 2001 he worked in the central Asian nation of Uzbekistan for the Peace Corps as country director of a program to teach English to teachers and students.
After that he was hired to work for the U.S. State Department as country director for Afghanistan for a program to teach English to students in Afghanistan.
Afghan students who passed a test demonstrating strong competency in English had the opportunity to attend an American high school for an academic year and live with an American family.
"I lived in Kabul and traveled throughout Afghanistan to high schools for boys and high schools for girls and tested those who indicated an interest in learning English," he said. "The interest was very high. I had a couple of situations where there were near riots by people trying to get into the test."
The program sent 39 students to America.
"The United Nations collaborated with us and was a part of what I was doing," he said. "Each place I went I stayed in a United Nations hostel. When I was in Kandahar, I used a United Nations pickup truck to visit the high schools."
Benson left Afghanistan with good feelings about the people.
"I loved the Afghan people," he said. "They are a good people."
Benson, a Vietnam War veteran as a dental technician, said America's departure from Afghanistan reminds him of when the U.S. abandoned South Vietnam.
"I have been in two wars now where the U.S. just said to our allies 'Bye,'" he said. "The reasoning was the same both times. 'We are tired of this. It's just too hard.'"
Benson said he realizes that many Americans were tired of the war in Afghanistan and believed that 20 years was long enough.
"My response to that would be 'Look at South Korea,'" he said. "We've been in South Korea with thousands of troops 75 years. They are still there for a reason. We are in Germany. We are in Japan. We are in many countries across the world, many of them for far longer than we were in Afghanistan. And few of them have the potential problems that Afghanistan does. I had many friends in Vietnam who were sent to re-education camps, imprisoned. I fear that my friends in Afghanistan will face even worse fates."
