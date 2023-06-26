Dalton native Johnny “Joey” Jones said his story “is the story of a thousand people. It’s the story of everyone who has contributed to my recovery, to my success. The people who were with me when I failed.”
He said when Fox News Books offered him the opportunity to write a book, he wanted to include the stories of some of those people who had an impact on his life. The result is “Modern Warriors: Unbroken Bonds of Battle,” which will be released Tuesday.
Jones, a retired U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant and contributor to Fox News and the Fox Nation streaming service, served two combat deployments and eight years of active duty in the Marine Corps. In 2010 he suffered a life-changing injury while deployed in Afghanistan as an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician. An IED (improvised explosive device) blast cost him both legs below the knees.
“I don’t need attention,” Jones said. “People know about my story. It has been on Fox Nation. It has been in other people’s books. People know what happened to me that Aug. 15, 2010, day. What they don’t know is what happened after that, and why I am able go on television with a smile on my face and conviction in my heart.”
Jones said his story also includes the story of another Dalton native, Keith Stancill.
“I went to high school with him,” Jones said. “He served five years in the U.S. Army. He still lives in Northwest Georgia. He’s still my best friend.”
And the story of Keith Stancill and Joey Jones includes two others, Chris and Jeff McDonald.
“Most people in the community know who Jeff McDonald was,” said Jones. “He taught at Southeast (Whitfield High School) and Eastbrook Middle School for 30 years before he retired. He deployed to Desert Storm as a reserve Marine. His son Chris was mine and Keith’s best friend. The three of us were inseparable in high school, and we all joined the military when we graduated. Chris joined the Marine Corp Reserves while in college, just like Jeff did, and went to Iraq with the same unit Jeff did in Desert Storm.”
“When Chris came back, there were a lot of things affecting his life, and he committed suicide in 2012,” Jones said. “After that, Keith and I got very close to Jeff, who’d been our football coach and technology teacher in school. We hunted together and spent birthdays together. Two years ago, Jeff passed away from COVID-related heart failure. That sort of closed that chapter, but the bond that Keith and I have and the bonds we had with Chris and Jeff remain.”
Jones’ book is the seventh in Fox News Books’ “Modern Warriors” series that began with “Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes” by “Fox and Friends Weekend” co-host and veteran Pete Hegseth that was published a couple of years ago.
“That book details the military experiences of about a dozen service members,” Jones said. “Folks such as myself, (Army Ranger) Mat Best, (Navy SEAL) Jocko Willink. Veterans who had made it into the spotlight but are doing other things with their lives, not just being a celebrity veteran. That has become a television series, a book series. It has become a brand that Fox is very proud of.”
Jones said he met the Fox News Books team due to being part of that book.
“We’ve had some discussions about me doing a book and what that would look like,” he said. “It kind of got put on the back burner with my television career taking off, and COVID-19 also had an impact. But they came back and said, ‘Hey, we are really interested in doing a book with you. People are asking about a book. We think you have a great story to tell.’ I told them I wanted to write a book. But I didn’t want it to be just another war story. I think I can do more than that.”
The Fox News Books team came back with the concept of taking the “Modern Warriors” theme and expanding it to the relationships and the bonds that are formed on the battlefield.
“They asked if I could write this type of book,” Jones said. “I told them that if we are going to do a book of military stories, this is the kind of book I want to write. I’ll tell my story through the lens of the people who were there for me and have their own story to tell. Everyone in this book affected my life. You’ll read about how they impacted me and what they meant in my life, and you’ll also read about the relationships that were most important to them and shaped them into the people I needed in my life.”
Jones will be signing the book on Sunday, July 9, at 5 p.m. at the Books-a-Million in Dalton Mall at 816 E. Walnut Ave.
“We want people to know about it and read it,” Jones said. “We will be doing book signings. We’ll do one in Dalton. We’ll probably do one in Chattanooga. We’ll probably do one in the Calhoun area. We’ll hit several places in Northwest Georgia because it’s where I’m from, and a couple of folks in the book are from this area.”
