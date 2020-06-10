Dalton Noon Lions Club to distribute free food on Monday

The Dalton and Dalton Noon Lions Club holds a “Truck to Trunk” free, drive-thru food distribution on Monday beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the North Georgia Fairgrounds, 500 Legion Drive. The food will be given out on a first come/first served basis. Each family will receive one 20-pound box of food.
Attendees are asked not to park or get out of their cars; volunteers will load the box for you. Please make room in your backseat or trunk.
This is part of the United States Department of Agriculture program supporting Georgia farmers.
The Lions Clubs will be accepting monetary donations to fight diabetes and blindness. They will also be accepting old glasses and cellphones, which will be recycled.
