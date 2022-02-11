Those who offer houses, condos and apartments as short-term rentals online in the city of Dalton will now have to pay a business tax.
The City Council voted 4-0 Monday to require those who offer their property for short-term rental online on Airbnb, HomeToGo and similar services to register with the city and pay an occupational tax.
The city’s occupational tax is $100 a year plus $10 for each employee. The tax must be paid each year at the city clerk’s office in City Hall.
“Last year, in the 2021 General Assembly, the legislature, approved by the governor, changed the definition of lodging provider to innkeeper, which included market facilitators,” said City Attorney Terry Miller. “I’ll cite just a few of them: Airbnb, Vrbo. The city clerk called our attention in the middle of the year that these changes had been made and our law needed to be updated. (The city finance office) has had a hand in this as well because of the revenue aspect of this.”
Miller said the tax is based on ownership. If you own five houses and rent them you only pay one tax.
Miller said the list of short-term rental properties will be confidential and will not be published.
The city began collecting hotel/motel taxes from these services last year.
“Essentially, this just puts them on an equal playing field with the hotels that had to pay these taxes all along,” said City Administrator Andrew Parker in a press release.
Dalton Chief Financial Officer Cindy Jackson said Airbnbs paid $51,475 in hotel-motel taxes last year. That was 3.3% of total collections. The city started collecting the tax in July.
Some Dalton residents Thursday had divided opinions on the new law.
“I think it’s a good idea,” said Sam Nelson. “I’ve never heard of any issues with these Airbnbs here in Dalton. I guess most of the people who rent these places behave themselves. But you do hear about people (in other cities) renting houses and having big parties and disturbing neighborhoods and causing problems. I think it would be good if we know who the owners are and that they are paying some taxes to help offset any costs they cause.”
Lena Mann said she thinks the law should be fine-tuned.
“I know there are people, maybe not in Dalton but other places, that have houses that they just rent out online,” she said. “They don’t live in them. They just rent them out. To me, that’s a business, just like a hotel or an apartment building, and they ought to be taxed like other businesses. But you’ve also got people who rent out their home when they are out of town or something like that. They aren’t constantly renting it out. I don’t think that ought to be taxed.”
The city clerk’s office is on the first floor of City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
