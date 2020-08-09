Dalton nursing home hard hit by COVID-19

As of Friday, Ridgewood Manor Health and Rehabilitation in Dalton had had 46 residents over time who had tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) virus, with seven deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Community Health's Long-Term Care Facility COVID-19 report. The report said the facility had 76 residents total, and 21 staff members had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus over time.
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 40% of the state's coronavirus deaths linked to those facilities, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. As of Friday afternoon, Georgia had 4,117 deaths attributed to COVID-19, including 29 in Whitfield County and two in Murray County.
"Our frail and vulnerable senior population, in Georgia and across the United States, continues to be disproportionately affected by COVID-19, (with) roughly half of all COVID-19 deaths in Georgia seniors in skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities," said Tyler Kendall, vice president of post-acute care services for Hamilton Health Care System, which operates Ridgewood Manor Health and Rehabilitation and several other long-term care facilities in Dalton. "Our associates caring for these residents become deeply connected, as they feel like family to us, (so) protecting our residents’ health and safety is our top priority."
"Hamilton’s long-term care facilities remain very aggressive with daily screening of associates for COVID-19-like symptoms, routine COVID-19 testing of associates and residents, as well as restricted visitation," Kendall said. "We are also utilizing infection control procedures set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and coordinating with the local public health department."
In June, Gov. Brian Kemp said all of the nursing home residents in the state had been tested for COVID-19. Additionally, the state completed infection control surveys for all 358 of Georgia's certified nursing homes by the end of July, and the state's Health Care Facility Regulation Division will continue to monitor nursing homes for COVID-19 in accordance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Infections have long been an issue in nursing homes in the United States, according to the Government Accountability Office. From 2013-17, 82% of U.S. long-term care homes were cited at least once for violations of infection control and prevention rules.
The following measures should be implemented in all long-term care facilities throughout Georgia, "regardless of whether there are increased respiratory illness or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the facility, and regardless of the number of persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in the immediate area," because "these precautions are critical for the protection of residents of these facilities," according to the Georgia Department of Public Health:
• "Restrict all visitors and non-essential healthcare personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, including end of life.
• "Cancel communal dining and all group activities, both internal and external.
• "Establish appropriate social distancing infrastructure for residents and staff, and promote frequent hand hygiene
• "Implement active screening of residents for symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, or muscle pain).
• "Screen all staff at the beginning of their shift for fever and symptoms.
• "Establish a mechanism so that staff who work in multiple locations are required to report their exposure to a COVID-19 case in other facilities and then follow guidelines for 14-day quarantine before returning to work.
• "Reinforce adherence to infection prevention and control measures, including hand hygiene and selection of personal protective equipment (PPE).
• "Consider implementing universal use of face masks for healthcare professionals while in the facility.
• "Use Standard, Contact and Droplet Precautions with eye protection when caring for residents with an undiagnosed respiratory infection, unless the suspected diagnosis requires Airborne Precautions (e.g., tuberculosis).
• "Make sure that U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-registered, hospital-grade disinfectants are available to allow for frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces and shared resident-care equipment ...
• "Create a plan to cohort residents with symptoms of respiratory infection, including dedicating healthcare personnel to work only on affected units."
Other Dalton facilities listed in the Long-Term Care Facility report
• Dalton Place, 47 residents, one COVID-19-positive resident over time, zero resident deaths, zero COVID-19-positive staff.
• Gardens at Royal Oaks, 33 residents, six COVID-19-positive residents over time, zero resident deaths, 11 COVID-19-positive staff over time.
• Morningside of Dalton, 33 residents, zero COVID-19-positive residents, zero resident deaths, three COVID-19-positive staff over time.
• Quinton Memorial Health and Rehabilitation, 91 residents, zero COVID-19-positive residents, zero resident deaths, one COVID-19-positive staff over time.
• Regency Park Health and Rehabilitation, 88 residents, four COVID-19-positive residents over time, zero deaths, five COVID-19-positive staff over time.
• Tranquility of Dalton, 33 residents, zero COVID-19-positive residents, zero deaths, one COVID-19-positive staff over time.
• Wood Dale Health and Rehabilitation, 72 residents, zero COVID-19-positive residents, zero deaths, six COVID-19-positive staff over time.
