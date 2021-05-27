Dalton officer honored for life-saving effort

A Dalton Police Department officer has been recognized for his life-saving efforts that saved a woman from an overdose. Officer Richard Cook was presented with the agency’s Life-Saving Award at Tuesday morning’s Public Safety Commission meeting.
Cook was honored for his actions on April 6 when he responded to a woman who was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of her vehicle in a roadway. Cook recognized that the woman might be having an overdose and administered naloxone (Narcan). In a letter honoring Cook, Police Chief Cliff Cason noted that Cook’s “quick reaction to the situation, recognition of the potential need for Naloxone, and use of (his) training directly led to the preservation of life.”
