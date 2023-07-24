With a citizens advisory committee that will help determine projects to be funded by a proposed 2024 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) expected to begin meeting in August, Dalton officials have already begun to discuss what projects they may request funding for.
City Administrator Andrew Parker briefed City Council members on SPLOST planning during a city Finance Committee meeting earlier this month. The Finance Committee is composed of members of the City Council.
Members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners have said they want to place a SPLOST referendum on the ballot in 2024. A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county that can pay for capital projects.
A SPLOST approved by voters in 2020 expires at the end of October 2024. It has funded among other projects the creation of Riverbend Park and Rocky Face Ridge Park, Whitfield County Fire Station 12, two soccer fields at Heritage Point Park, renovation of Dalton’s John Davis Recreation Center and road paving across the county and Dalton.
Parker said Whitfield County officials have told him they are looking at another four-year SPLOST.
He said county officials have told him they are considering replacing at least some of the mobile radios used by first responders. If they do, that would be a Tier 1 project, meaning the money to replace the radios would come off the top of the SPLOST funds before it is divided by the county and the cities of Dalton, Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Varnell.
In an email, Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen confirmed "the maximum SPLOST term the commissioners have discussed is four years.
"We need to get the revenue projections in before we decide on the Tier 1 projects (if any) and confirm the term of four years," he said. "The first responder radios will be seven years old by the time the SPLOST vote is on the ballot, so it makes sense for the citizen committee to review that project and give us a recommendation. We have not received a cost estimate yet on replacing some or all of the radios but will before presenting it to the citizen committee."
Parker said he has been working with city staff to determine Dalton's most high-priority needs that could be funded by a SPLOST. He said planning has focused on infrastructure, such as resurfacing city streets, public safety and recreation.
One project could be moving Fire Station 2 at 2024 Abutment Road south.
"Every few years we get re-rated by ISO (the Insurance Services Office)," he said.
ISO ratings of local fire departments are used by some insurance companies in part to determine homeowners’ insurance rates.
"In the past couple of cycles they've said we get very little credit for Station 2 because it is so close to Station 1," he said. "The city's boundary goes well south of the South Bypass now. If we can get that station further south it can improve our coverage and help lower our ISO rating."
Parker noted Cobb County recently used SPLOST funds to renovate a public golf course. He said "that may be something we want to consider" with city-owned Nob North Golf Course. He said the sand traps at Nob North "are the only really negative experience there."
"They don't drain well, and it's a maintenance issue," he said. "That's just something we may look at. It may not be on the SPLOST list. The other thing we may look at is the irrigation system. It's a patchwork. It has been spliced and cut over the years. Those are the two areas of need. Otherwise, we are in pretty good shape. We've renovated the greens. We've resurfaced cart paths and bought new carts. We've made repairs to the building."
