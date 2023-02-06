Obviously it's against the law to dump tires on the side of the road or in the woods. But did you realize it's also against city code to store tires on your residential property?
Like a lot of the municipal code, it's not just about keeping our neighborhoods looking their best, it's also about public health. Rain water can get trapped and stagnate in tires, and that becomes a breeding ground for mosquitos that can spread disease.
The city of Dalton's code compliance inspectors are working with residents to clear up this issue, and you can help by disposing of tires responsibly using the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority's landfill or convenience centers.
