Dalton officials look to improve retirees' healthcare

Dalton Director of Human Resources Greg Batts said the city has retirees who are receiving a city pension living across the nation.
"The majority are still in this general area," he said. "But I've got some in Utah. There's one in Montana. They are scattered all over the place."
The city closed the pension plan in July 2002, and all employees hired by the city or by Dalton Utilities since then are covered by a defined contribution plan similar to a 401(k) in which employees can put in a share of their paycheck in each pay period and the employer puts in some matching funds. Employees hired before the pension plan was closed can retire with a full pension at age 65 and five years of service or age 55 and 25 years of service.
Retirees covered by the pension plan can remain on the city's health insurance until they reach 65 and are eligible for Medicare.
Batts said there are 82 or 83 retirees on the city health plan. That number also includes Dalton Utilities retirees covered by the pension plan.
He has proposed placing retirees in a health reimbursement arrangement (HRA). He briefed members of the Dalton Finance Committee on the proposal Thursday. The Finance Committee consists of the members of the City Council.
Under an HRA, retirees would be given a tax-free payment for health expenses. They could use that to purchase health insurance in the private market. If the health insurance is less than their HRA payment, they could use the remainder to pay for qualified health expenses, such as their co-pays and deductibles.
Batts said the plan would be particularly helpful for retirees who don't live in Northwest Georgia and find it difficult to find doctors and other healthcare providers in their network.
"Instead of us saying 'Here's your health plan. Take it or don't take it,'" he said, "we are saying here's an amount of money, see what plans are out there and which is best for you. You might have needs that are different from another retiree. They can make those choices."
"The amount (of the reimbursement) given differs from person to person," Batts said. "It varies by a couple of different things. It varies based on age. It's also based on their geographic location."
Batts said the city's healthcare plan is equivalent to a gold plan on the Obamacare exchange, so the amount of the reimbursement would be based on the average cost of a gold plan in the place where the retiree lives.
Batts said the city and Dalton Utilities currently spend around $1.4 million combined for retiree healthcare.
"It's going to be very close to budget neutral for the city from this year to next year," Batts said. "One big advantage for the city is that the council can say 'We've got this much money for retirees' health insurance' as opposed to now when we have to wait until October to see if our premium is going up and then scramble to see how we are going to pay for any increase."
Mayor David Pennington said council members could vote on the proposal at their Monday meeting.
Also during the meeting, City Administrator Andrew Parker briefed the council members on several projects:
• The council members awarded contracts for the construction of the Northeast Community Complex Soccer Fields at Heritage Point Park at their Nov. 1 meeting. Parker said construction should begin in December and be completed by May 2022. The project consists of two FIFA-sized soccer fields at Heritage Point Park. Each can be divided into two youth fields.
• The design for the aquatics center planned near Dalton Mall should be complete by the end of the year. It's an estimated $20 million investment that will have a 50-meter, competition-sized swimming pool as well as a 25-yard by 25-yard multipurpose pool that can be used for physical therapy.
• Design and right-of-way acquisition for planned improvements of Market Street are underway. The project calls for a road that will connect Market Street to Dug Gap Road, which officials say should reduce congestion on West Walnut Avenue and increase access to the stores and restaurants on Market Street. The plan will also convert Market Street to a “streetscape” style, including wider sidewalks, on-street parking and decorative benches and lighting, and move electric, telephone and cable lines underground.
• Owners of four properties have applied for a new city program to demolish buildings. The program is limited to residential structures. The person who owns the property has to sign a consent agreement with the city to provide permission to enter the property to clear the structure and must agree to repay the city the costs of the demolition, which is typically the landfill tipping fees as well as the costs of any environmental sampling or hazardous materials abatement costs.
• Construction of a pavilion at the Burr Performing Arts Park downtown should be completed "in a couple of months."
The City Council last year approved $300,000 for the construction of the pavilion, which will include restrooms, a concession stand with a small covered area and a "green room" for performers to change clothes in and get ready to perform. That was matched by $300,000 from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia.
Four years ago, philanthropist Jeanne Burr provided a $1 million endowment to create the Burr Performing Arts Park and to fund programming for the park. The Community Foundation oversees Burr's bequest for the park.
• City officials and members of the Dalton Parks and Recreation Commission will begin interviewing candidates for recreation department director on Monday.
Greg Walker has served as the department’s interim director since the retirement of Mike Miller in December 2020. Miller was the Parks and Recreation Department director for three years. He worked for the department in various capacities for nearly 37 years.
• City Attorney Terry Miller is working with property owners to acquire the road that serves as the entrance to Home Depot and Walmart on Shugart Road. Ownership of the road has been unclear and it has not been maintained. City officials wish to acquire the road so the city can maintain it.
