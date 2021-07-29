Dalton officials may ask owners to sign over private road leading into Home Depot

Dalton city officials are looking at acquiring the road that leads into Shugart Commons, the complex that houses Home Depot and Walmart off Shugart Road.
"When that street was built, it was built to city standards and was apparently intended to be deeded to the city," said Dalton Public Works Department Director Andrew Parker.
The development was built around 1995 or 1996, according to city officials.
"The problem is that no one now claims the street and it hasn't been well maintained," Parker said.
Rocky Face resident Barry West was filling up his vehicle recently at the Murphy station just off that unnamed street.
"Somebody seems to have filled in that pothole in the center recently," he said. "But it got really bad before anyone did anything about it."
Parker said all of the property owners adjoining the street will have to sign a quit-claim giving the city the title to the street. He said City Attorney Terry Miller is researching who those property owners are.
"We estimate there are at least four property owners who will need to sign off, and possibly more depending on any cross-easement rights on the existing entry road," said Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier.
The road includes a bridge over McClellan Creek. Parker said the city has had a bridge inspector look at it and it appears to be in good shape. But he said before the city takes title to the street it is going to have the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) look at it.
Parker said since the bridge is privately owned now it isn't covered by GDOT oversight. But if the city takes it over, GDOT will have authority over it. Parker said he wants to make sure the city will not assume any major costs or liability if it takes title to the bridge.
