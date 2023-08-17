Dalton City Administrator Andrew Parker said he and other members of the city staff have begun to have some concerns about parades that take place in the city each year.
“We felt compelled to discuss these concerns and develop some potential safety recommendations,” Parker said at a recent meeting of the Dalton Finance Committee. The committee is composed of City Council members.
“We want to look at ways to improve the safety of participants in these parades as well as spectators,” Parker said.
The city will host a public meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the City Council chamber of City Hall to discuss these tentative proposals.
The city hosts three annual parades each year — the Christmas parade, the Dalton High School homecoming parade and the Veterans Day Parade — as well as occasional parades for special events. The three annual parades follow the city’s traditional parade route from Waugh Street to Hamilton Street before returning on Morris Street and Thornton Avenue.
“We really began to notice issues over the last couple of years,” Parker said. “During the Christmas parade, we noticed a large number of spectators approaching in close proximity to the actual parade. Police officers would correct that behavior and ask the spectators to stand back. But they would quickly come back to close proximity. We’ve got officers at strategic locations, but we can’t put every officer we have out there.”
Parker said city officials are also concerned about people standing on the median on Hamilton Street rather than the sidewalk. He said during the Christmas parade they noticed children dashing into the parade to grab candy thrown from floats. Downtown Dalton Development Authority Executive Director Candace Eaton noted that current parade rules bar candy from being tossed from floats.
“They are supposed to have walkers walking alongside handing it out,” she said.
Parker stressed that all of the proposals he presented were tentative and nothing will be finalized until after public feedback and discussions with the organizers of the three annual parades.
Among those proposals:
• Barring the use of tall, flatbed trailers for floats, to prevent people on them from falling off.
• Barring livestock such as horses from taking part in the parades.
“They can get spooked and that could be a danger to the animals and to people,” Parker said.
• Requiring parade organizers to provide volunteers to help with crowd control.
• Requiring vehicles to be decorated with the theme of the parade.
“I don’t see how an undecorated truck or a truck that just has your business name should be considered a float,” said Mayor David Pennington.
• Limiting the number of floats in a parade.
• Limiting the number of vehicles per group.
• Moving parades from Hamilton Street to Pentz Street.
• Requiring candy to be distributed after the parades at the Burr Performing Arts Park.
Those proposals will be discussed Tuesday.
“At this time, we are not sure what changes there will be to the city’s parade rules,” said Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Tim Scott. “We will be attending a meeting with city officials on Aug. 22 to learn more about the proposed changes. We plan on complying with any parade safety regulations to the best of our ability as we plan for our homecoming parade.”
