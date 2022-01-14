Dalton Parks and Recreation Department joins with schools, Little League

When the children of Dalton play ball this spring they’ll be playing with a clear path not just to wearing the red and white of Dalton High School but also toward championship glory in the Little League World Series.
The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department (DPRD) is starting a new era this week with new partnerships with both Dalton Public Schools and also Little League Baseball and Softball.
Growing up as Cats
The new collaboration with Dalton Public Schools will bring all of the city’s youth leagues together in a program called the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department Cats (DPRDC). That brand brings the program closer to the identity of both the Dalton High Catamounts programs and also the school system’s middle school programs.
Coaches, officials and players from the school system’s sports programs will be closely engaged with the young athletes and coaches of each DPRDC league. That interaction will give better opportunities for player development and coaching development with the full support of recreation staff and also school system coaches.
The goal is to give the community’s athletes one identity and have all sports aligned with a sport-to-school model where players have an opportunity to steadily develop into middle school and high school athletes.
A shot at Williamsport
The dream of seeing Dalton baseball players on ESPN in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is a little closer to being a reality with the announcement that the DPRD’s Cats are joining Little League.
This spring, DPRD Cats Baseball will be participating as a pilot program for Little League participation and the DPRDC Softball programs will be following suit in coming seasons. DPRD staff have worked tirelessly with Little League officials to become a sanctioned Little League organization, joining Cedartown and Rockmart as the latest Northwest Georgia agencies to join the world’s largest youth baseball program.
“Our players get an opportunity to play in a quality program that can and will make a lasting impact on their lives,” said new DPRD Director Caitlin Sharpe. “I grew up in Cartersville, Georgia, and I’ve witnessed the success Cartersville and Bartow County have with their baseball and softball communities through their affiliation with Little League. While we know it will take a few years to build momentum, we’re very hopeful this will increase participation and continue to grow the city of Dalton’s baseball and softball community.”
“We’ve done the easy part so far — that’s make the decision to become affiliated with Little League,” she added. “Now the hard work starts for the department. Our athletics staff is very excited to evaluate our programs and provide the best to our participants. Spring 2022 is going to be a very exciting time to be a DPRD Dalton Cat!”
Registration is open
Registration for spring sports is now open. Parents can register their athletes at the DPRD website mydprd.com.
• Cats Baseball: ages 4-15, registration fee per player $25. Registration ends Feb. 18.
• Softball: ages 6-15, registration fee per player $25. Registration ends Feb. 18.
• Team soccer: registration fee per player $20.
• Volleyball: grade-based — elementary, middle, high school divisions — registration fee per player $25. Registration ends Feb. 18.
• Lacrosse: ages 9-14, registration fee per player $25. Registration ends Feb. 7.
• Track and field: ages 5-15, registration fee per athlete $25. Registration ends Jan. 31.
More to come
More information and details will be coming for the other Parks and Recreation sports leagues as the department transitions into the new DPRD Cats era.
About Little League
Founded in 1939, Little League is the world’s largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries.
Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story.
Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers display at seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports.
