School's out for summer and Dalton's Parks and Recreation Department is ready for fun in the sun. The department's Rollin' Rec program is cranking back up this week, bringing everything that's needed to play a variety of games and sports for kids of all ages in groups of any size to a Dalton park twice a week.
The program will set up at Joan Lewis Park (700 Fourth Ave.) on Tuesdays and at Lakeshore Park (1212 Denard Drive) on Thursdays. The fun runs from 10 a.m. until noon. There is no charge and no reservations are needed.
"We’ve got some group games like Wiffle ball, spike ball, can jam, badminton, volleyball and soccer," said Payton Hundley, an athletic coordinator with the Parks and Recreation Department. "And we’ve got some chalk, and we’d like to get some new games this year. We’re looking at tether ball and maybe bringing out one of our portable basketball goals to play some basketball. And really, we just want to have a mix of group games and also stuff you can play with individually or in small groups."
Last year, the Parks and Rec Department rolled out Rollin' Rec as a trial program, bringing the fun and games to a different Dalton park on one day per week. The goal was to introduce kids and families to different parks that they may not visit often or even know about — and also to have a good time. The program was popular with kids, giving them an opportunity to play some organized games with the help of Parks and Rec staff. This year the program is back on a twice-weekly basis but centered at two parks instead of changing locations each week.
"We just felt like it was a great way to reach the community and kind of go out and meet people where they are and bring sports to them," Hundley said. "Especially like here at Joan Lewis, it’s a park where we have all of these apartments and families around the park so we can just come to them and bring a lot of games and get the word out about the Recreation Department and that it’s for all ages and all families and maybe in the fall they’ll come sign up with us and play some sports with us."
Rollin' Rec will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays all summer with the exceptions of the weeks of June 19-23 and July 3-7.
