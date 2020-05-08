Keen observation skills, a little luck and a thorough investigation helped Dalton Police Department detectives solve a string of commercial burglaries in the south end of the city over the past month. The Dalton Police Department arrested Gregory Henry Scott Dale, 50, and Bryan Keith Shoopman, 42, on Thursday night on charges related to the burglaries.
Dale is charged with two counts of burglary and one count of felony theft by receiving stolen property. Shoopman is charged with four counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and theft by taking. Both were also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Detectives say the pair committed at least six commercial burglaries in the city limits since the start of April. They are also suspected in a number of other burglaries in Whitfield County the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
The burglaries occurred in the overnight hours in the area of Callahan Road and Brickyard Road when those areas are mostly deserted. The burglars weren’t concerned with making noise, either breaking through cinderblock building walls to make entry, most likely with a sledgehammer, or peeling back metal siding walls to get into metal buildings. Once inside, the burglars stole tools, and also broke into vending machines to steal not just the money inside, but also the drinks or snacks. Investigators believe the burglars got more than $1,000 in cash and change from the machines they destroyed.
During the course of the investigation, Dalton detectives recovered exterior surveillance video that showed the burglars using a Dodge Ram truck. While studying the video, Detective Jason Robinson noticed one of the taillights on the vehicle appeared to be dimmer than the other one as if it was damaged.
While following up on another burglary in the area on Tuesday afternoon, Detective Charles Williams happened to spot a Dodge Ram driving in the area with a damaged tail light covered by tape. After checking the truck’s license plate number, detectives found it was registered to an address on Hill Circle. Detectives traced that address back to Shoopman and Dale.
Investigators then determined Shoopman was one of the men seen on video committing the burglaries. On Thursday night, detectives made contact with Dale and Shoopman at the residence they share on Hill Circle. After interviewing the men, detectives arrested and charged them.
These cases are still being investigated and further charges are possible.
