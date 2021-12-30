Dalton Police Department adds new officer, another promoted to sergeant

The Dalton Police Department will start the new year with another new officer in the ranks and a new rank for another officer. The DPD presented both new officer Kason Warren and Steven Collins for confirmation by the Public Safety Commission at its monthly meeting Tuesday.
Warren, 24, is starting his law enforcement career with the Dalton Police Department. Warren is a 2021 graduate of Dalton State College and a recent graduate of the Georgia Public Safety Training Council's police academy. He is from the Northwest Georgia area, graduating from Lafayette High School in 2016. He was confirmed by a unanimous 5-0 vote of the PSC.
Collins had his promotion to the rank of sergeant confirmed by a unanimous vote of the PSC. Collins has served with the Dalton Police Department for 15 years, joining the agency in April 2006, serving as a patrol officer and also as a school resource officer. He was promoted to the rank of master police officer in 2017. He is a graduate of Thomas University and also has a master's degree in public administration from Columbus State University. He has received six letters of commendation for outstanding performance during his time with the DPD. He will be assigned as a patrol shift supervisor.
