The Dalton Police Department arrested a fugitive Monday morning who had previously been involved in police chases in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Ernest Paul Shackleford, 50, was arrested at the Walmart on Shugart Road after a citizen recognized him from social media posts.
On Sunday at approximately 11:15 p.m. Dalton Police officers were given a lookout for a stolen vehicle that had been involved in multiple police pursuits in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Officers were informed that Shackleford may be in the Dalton area in a stolen 2021 Chevrolet Malibu. Officers were also informed that Shackleford was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for assault on a police officer in Loudon, Tennessee.
Officers located the vehicle at the Econo Lodge on North Tibbs Road and began an investigation. A room number was located for Shackleford and with the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team an attempt to locate the suspect in the room was made.
Shackleford was not inside the room and officers began to check the surrounding area. The stolen vehicle was recovered and impounded for the agency of responsibility in Ohio. At approximately 10:45 a.m. on Monday the Dalton Police Department received information the suspect was inside the Walmart on Shugart Road. Officers responded to the area and after a short foot pursuit Shackleford was taken into custody and taken to the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and charged with bringing stolen property into the state and obstruction of an officer.
