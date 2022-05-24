On Monday, the Dalton Police Department arrested 19-year-old Craig Allen Barton of Tunnel Hill on multiple charges of public indecency and stalking in connection with three incidents dating to February. Barton also had an outstanding warrant from the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office for similar incidents.
On Monday, Dalton officers were sent to a call of a male performing lewd acts and exposing himself at the Citgo station at 2524 E. Walnut Ave. Two females told officers a silver car pulled next to them at a gas pump and the male spoke to one of them to get their attention. When the females looked in his direction, the man exposed himself to them.
The suspect was gone when police arrived, but officers searched the area and were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle. Officers were able to confirm that Barton was the suspect from the call at Citgo. During the investigation, it was determined Barton also had an outstanding warrant from the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office for similar incidents.
During the investigation of Monday’s incident, detectives also charged Barton in connection with other similar cases dating to mid-February. In one incident that was reported on Feb. 14 a woman said while she was driving near downtown a man began to follow her before eventually pulling next to her at a red light and performed lewd acts.
In another incident reported on May 14, a man drove through a parking lot of a Dalton store and exposed himself to multiple women walking through the parking lot.
To this point, Barton has been charged in connection with these three incidents with six counts of public indecency and five counts of stalking by the Dalton Police Department. Detectives are still investigating and further charges are possible.
Editor's note: According to Whitfield County Jail records, a Craig Allen Barton with the same date of birth as the person referenced above was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with child molestation. The jail listed a Dalton address. He remained in jail Tuesday afternoon.
