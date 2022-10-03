The Dalton Police Department has upgraded the charges against 44-year-old Justin Pippin to include homicide after a Thursday domestic violence incident left a Dalton woman dead.
Rachael Schaefer, 40, of 905 Liddell St. in Dalton passed away from her injuries Monday morning while hospitalized at Hamilton Medical Center.
Police were sent to 905 Liddell St. #4 at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday on a report of a woman who was not breathing. Schaefer and Pippin lived together at the residence. When officers arrived, they found Schaefer unresponsive and suffering from unknown injuries. Officers and EMS rendered aid, and Schaefer was taken to Hamilton Medical Center for treatment. Once at the hospital, it was determined that Schaefer’s injuries appeared to have been from being beaten. Pippin was at the residence and had made the 911 call for medical assistance. After an investigation determined Pippin was responsible for Schaefer’s injuries, Pippin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and aggravated sexual battery. Pippin was taken to the Whitfield County Jail where he remains in custody. After Schaefer’s death, investigators sought a homicide warrant for Pippin and that warrant was granted Monday afternoon. This incident is still being investigated.
