The Dalton Police Department will once again host a public safety fair for the community in observation of National Night Out, and this year for the first time it will be at the Burr Performing Arts Park. The event will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature food, fun and games for the whole family.
The National Night Out campaign is a nationwide effort to bring communities together with the public safety professionals who serve them. The event promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work.
The only interaction that most people have with first responders comes during some of the worst moments of their lives, whether they’ve been the victims of crime, a fire, an accident or other emergency. The event at Burr Park is an opportunity for residents to meet with police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel in a non-emergency setting.
Joining the Dalton Police Department at the event will be representatives of the Dalton Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol, Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, Whitfield County Fire Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Whitfield County EMA and 911, Hamilton EMS and Life Force Air Medical. Police cars, fire trucks and other equipment will be on display for the kids.
The event will feature free hot dogs, cotton candy and popcorn for visitors while supplies last. Public safety employees will have free pamphlets with safety information for parents.
For more information on the National Night Out program, visit the organization’s website at natw.org.
