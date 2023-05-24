Dalton's newest police officer officially joined the ranks Tuesday after being approved by the Dalton Public Safety Commission. Officer Jennifer Nunez was appointed by unanimous vote of the commissioners.
Nunez, 24, is a 2017 graduate of Southeast Whitfield High School. Earlier this year she completed her police academy training at Northwest Georgia Technical College as a pre-service candidate. The Dalton Police Department was able to beat out other law enforcement agencies for her services after her graduation.
"She was heavily recruited by several of the other local agencies in this area," Chief Cliff Cason told the Public Safety Commission on Tuesday morning. "She took it upon herself to put herself through the academy ... she completed that program in March and entered our hiring process so we’re very fortunate to have Jennifer decide to come work here at the Dalton Police Department."
Cason noted that Nunez is already earning favorable reviews in the early stages of her career as she takes part in the department's field training program. New officers ride with a series of veteran mentor officers who must approve each new officer before they are able to serve on their own.
"I’ve had a lot of positive feedback from individuals who have come into contact with her since she came on board a couple of weeks ago, so I think she’s going to be a great addition to the Dalton Police Department," Cason said.
