The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who held a store clerk up at gunpoint and stole nearly $2,000 in cash. The suspect wore a COVID-19 mask that obscured his facial features but investigators believe someone who knows him will be able to identify him by his clothing.
The incident happened on Jan. 23 at JAS Tobacco at 601 Fleming St. At approximately 6:40 p.m. the suspect entered the store and spoke briefly to the clerk. The suspect then stepped to the side to look at a lottery display before stepping back in front of the clerk and pulling out a small black handgun and demanding that the clerk open the cash register and give him all of the money.
The suspect took the cash and fled the store, leaving in a dark-colored passenger car. The suspect got away with approximately $1,820 in $10 and $20 bills.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, with a patchy beard that could be seen under the mask. The suspect wore a navy blue ball cap that appeared to have a Top Golf logo, a black zip-up sweatshirt over a black or gray T-shirt and gray pants. The suspect wore glasses. He was recorded on store surveillance.
Anyone who knows the identity of this suspect or more information about this incident is asked to please call Detective Clinton Travis at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-231.
