The Dalton Police Department is investigating after what turned out to be a hoax bomb threat was called in to the Shugart Road Walmart on Friday afternoon. The call forced the evacuation and closing of the store for much of the afternoon, but police have determined there is no threat to the store and it reopened at 6 p.m.
The threat was called in to the store shortly before 2 p.m. The caller stated that a bomb would go off in the store in 10 minutes. The store’s staff called 911 and evacuated the store. The Dalton Police Department and the Dalton Fire Department responded and helped to evacuate the building.
After investigating the building, it was determined there was no explosive device or any other danger at the store. Shortly before 6 p.m. police department and store personnel were performing final inspections of the building and the store reopened at 6.
This type of hoax is taken seriously by authorities. The police department is investigating this threat. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Charles Williams at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-280.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.