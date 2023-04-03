The Dalton Police Department is investigating a report of a missing man who was last heard from last week while he was apparently visiting a local bar. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of 40-year-old Samuel Frazier is asked to please contact the DPD with information.
Frazier was last heard from on the night of March 29 when he was apparently out at the Cold Creek restaurant and bar in the North Oaks neighborhood. A family member told police Frazier was sending text messages to his girlfriend and asking her to join him at the bar. He has not been heard from since, and failed to show up for work at his construction job in Trion as scheduled the following two days.
Frazier is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has brown hair and green eyes. He has tattoos on his left arm and on one leg. His family said he was last known to be driving a rental car, a gray 2021 Nissan Versa.
Anyone with information on where he can be found is asked to please contact Detective Brian Shirley at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-189.
