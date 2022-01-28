The Dalton Police Department is investigating after a local man was reported missing by his family. Stephen Hammontree, 49, has not been seen since Monday.
Hammontree was last seen by his wife when he was apparently leaving for work on Monday. He never arrived at his workplace, Dorsett Industries on May Street.
He was last seen driving his silver 2020 Nissan Altima with a Georgia Iraq War veteran license plate EUV117. He was last seen wearing a gray University of Georgia hoodie with the Bulldog mascot logo on the front.
Hammontree is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hammontree is asked to please contact Detective Brian Shirley at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-189.
