The Dalton Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation. No criminal charges have been filed.
The crash happened at approximately 10:15 on East Walnut Avenue near the intersection of Walnut and Riverbend Road. Preliminary information indicates the pedestrian, Casto Salazar-Ramos of Dalton, was apparently walking north across the road and was struck by a Ford F-150. The crash happened approximately 50 feet from a crosswalk. Preliminary information indicates Salazar-Ramos was walking to his home on Fifth Avenue.
The investigation is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.