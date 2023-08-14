The Dalton Police Department is looking for 45-year-old Sean Michael Currie of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who was last seen in Dalton on Aug. 3. Currie had been staying in a local hotel and was reported missing after his vehicle was left parked there for a week after he checked out of his room. Police say there is no indication he is missing due to any criminal foul play.
Police began the investigation into Currie’s disappearance after being contacted on Thursday by management at the Econo Lodge at 150 N. Tibbs Road due to his vehicle being left on the property. Police determined Currie first checked in to the hotel on July 29. Hotel management last had contact with Currie on Aug. 2 when he paid to extend his use of the room for that night. Investigators were unable to contact Currie using his cellphone number. A detective was able to make contact with a member of his family who said Currie had left Pennsylvania after selling his home about a month ago and that he could have been experiencing some mental health problems.
Currie is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to please contact Detective Jason Robinson at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-180, or by email to jmrobinson@daltonga.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.