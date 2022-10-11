The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Kara Sosebee and 15-year-old Kadence Patterson who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it on Monday. The vehicle was found wrecked Tuesday in Gwinnett County and the girls are believed to still be in the greater Atlanta area, possibly in Clayton County.
The incident began when the girls, both Whitfield County residents, were left in a vehicle at Sosebee’s mother’s workplace Monday to wait to be picked up by another parent. Instead, they stole the vehicle that belongs to another of Sosebee’s relatives and drove away. They were not seen again until earlier Tuesday, when the car was wrecked at the intersection of Lee Road and Telida Trail in Snellville in Gwinnett County.
A witness saw the girls flee on foot, jumping a fence and running away. Authorities in Gwinnett County were unable to locate them, and both are still missing. Investigators have determined they may have ties to the Clayton County area or could still be in the Gwinnett County area.
Sosebee stands 5 feet, 1 inch and weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.
Patterson stands 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has dark blonde/brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white hoodie and ripped blue jeans. According to witnesses to the wreck, they appeared to still be wearing the same clothes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to please contact Detective Brian Shirley with the Dalton Police Department at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-189, or their local police.
