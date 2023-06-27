A suspect is under arrest and an investigation is underway after a Tuesday afternoon shooting behind the Kroger shopping center on West Walnut Avenue. At this time there are no indications anyone was injured.
The shooting happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. in an area behind the shopping center. The gunshots were heard by a nearby Dalton Police Department patrol officer who was conducting a traffic stop near the shopping center. The patrol unit responded and was able to get the suspect in custody with the help of identifying information from witnesses. The investigation is in the preliminary stage but early information indicates the suspect was on foot behind the store near two vehicles that fled the scene when the shooting started. There is no indication anyone was hit by the gunfire.
At this time, the identity of the suspect is not available. Dalton Police Department investigators were processing the crime scene and interviewing witnesses late on Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information on this incident is asked to please contact Detective Chris Tucker at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-165.
