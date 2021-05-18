Dalton Police Department investigating shooting

A Dalton man is in the Whitfield County jail after an early Tuesday morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her face.
Matthew Gregory Holcomb, 22, of 1421 Beaverdale Road, was charged by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children.
Officers were sent at 2:48 a.m. to Park Canyon Apartments at 284 Park Canyon Drive on a report of a woman who had been shot in the face. Officers found 23-year-old Darby Amos with gunshot wounds to her hand and jaw. Amos was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Chattanooga where she is being treated.
Officers found Holcomb still on the scene and detained him. Investigators were able to determine he was the shooter and he was arrested. Two young children were located safe and uninjured inside the apartment and they were turned over to family members.
At this time, investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting. Investigators believe Holcomb and Amos knew each other but are unsure what the nature of the relationship, if any, between the two is. The investigation is continuing.
