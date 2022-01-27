The Dalton Police Department promoted one young officer and honored a veteran lieutenant on Tuesday at the monthly meeting of the Public Safety Commission.
Mollie Parker was promoted to sergeant by unanimous vote of the commission members and Lt. Ricky Long was honored as the department's Officer of the Month for December.
Officer of the Month
Long was honored for his outstanding work to make the Christmas holidays a little brighter for some deserving Dalton kids. Long oversaw the department's Shop With a Hero event, managing both the year-long fundraising effort and also planning for the event.
Long was also one of the top individual fundraisers for the project. The annual event matches kids selected by Dalton Public Schools staff with a police officer or Dalton firefighter for a shopping trip to Walmart using funds raised by the police and fire departments. The event is an annual highlight for both departments.
The 2021 event was the most successful to date, as the departments were able to raise enough funds to provide Christmas for 20 kids in need.
Officer promotion
Parker has been a member of the police department for more than eight years, joining in the summer of 2013, first as a non-sworn records technician and then earning her law enforcement certification and becoming a patrol officer later that year.
Parker has served in an administrative role since September 2020 as the department's accreditation manager. Parker is a Northwest Georgia native, graduating from Murray County High School in 2009 and earning her bachelor's degree from the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega in 2013.
PSC officer elections
As Tuesday's meeting was the first of 2022 for the commission, members voted on officers for the year. Chairman Terry Mathis and Secretary Anthony Walker were reelected to continue serving in those roles.
The commission is comprised of Mathis, Alex Brown, Walker, Bill Weaver and Truman Whitfield.
