Dalton Police Department operating with fewer officers

The Dalton Police Department is 10 employees short, and several members of the Dalton Public Safety Commission said they're open to discussing improvements to compensation packages.
"We're trying to recruit officers, (but) it's a struggle," for multiple reasons, said Cliff Cason, Dalton's chief of police. "Our starting pay is not enticing, and our incumbent pay is not enough to keep people here."
The 2021 hourly pay for a Dalton Police Department cadet, entry level, is $20.95, for an annual rate of $43,576, but that increases to $21.86 per hour, or $45,468 annually, after completion of one-year probationary period, according to Jamie Johnson, captain of the department's support services division. Those who have completed the one-year probationary period and have a four-year degree earn $23.50 hourly, or $48,880 annually.
Police work is not held in the same high esteem it once was due to controversy around some law enforcement officers' use of force in certain cases across the nation and subsequent protests, Cason said during the Public Safety Commission's February meeting at City Hall. "We're working on it, but 2020 put a dent in applicants."
Several members of the commission indicated they'd be open to discussing changes to compensation for officers and firefighters, and Annalee Harlan, a member of the City Council, suggested a work session.
"We may need a change in compensation," and there is "urgency" with so many vacancies on the force, said Dr. Luis Viamonte, a member of the commission. "It is our responsibility."
The city's residents deserve "quality services," said fellow commissioner Anthony Walker. "It's our responsibility to them," but also to the police and fire departments, to ensure they have satisfactory applicants.
"We need to drill down some options, (because) years ago, Dalton was the place to come (for public safety), and I want us to keep that edge, (but) this is not unique to us," said fellow commissioner Truman Whitfield. "It's a nationwide challenge, (as) everyone is now competing for good employees."
It is "a nationwide problem for law enforcement," Cason seconded. The Rome Police Department, for example, "is 18 bodies short."
Crime report
In January, part one crimes, such as homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, were down 3.6% from last January, but part two crimes, such as forgery, fraud and vandalism, were up nearly 11% from January 2020, Cason said. That increase is likely due to more enforcement, as "the code unit was very active during the month working on blight issues," rather than any marked increase in violations, so "it's not as much of a concern as it might look."
January's eight aggravated assaults were the most for that month in at least five years, "driven by gang activity," he said. "Our detectives have made some arrests, and we hope those numbers will continue to decrease."
January's 70 property crimes were about 9% lower than the 77 in January 2020, he said. Prior to 2020, the lowest number of property crimes for January from 2017-19 was 95, in 2017.
Calls for service were down sharply (24%) in January compared to January 2020, 3,402 for the former versus 4,480 for the latter, he said. Those 3,402 calls for service were the lowest for the month of January in five years.
Crashes
January's 102 total traffic crashes were lower than January 2020, as "we continue to see a few less cars on the road" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with angle and rear-end crashes most prevalent in January, Cason said. There were 19 crashes with injuries in January, and multiple injuries were reported in eight crashes, but no fatalities were reported.
Failure to yield was the leading contributor to both injury and non-injury crashes, cited 30 times (29% of crashes), he said. Monday and Thursday were the days with the highest number of crashes, with 18 each, but "there's no rhyme or reason for that."
However, the fact that 4-7 p.m. was the peak time for crashes, with 23, does have a logical explanation, he said. "That's rush hour in the city."
Walnut Avenue and Chattanooga Road/north bypass were again the top two areas for crashes, with 16 and 15, respectively, as they are "the gateways to the city," he said. Traffic counters were set up on West Walnut Avenue on Feb. 23 and were to be there through the first week of March to determine if traffic volume has increased and/or if speed has increased on that road.
