The Dalton Police Department has a new captain. After serving the department for more than 22 years, Ricky Long's promotion to the rank of captain and assignment as one of the agency's division commanders was confirmed during Tuesday morning's meeting of the city's Public Safety Commission.
"I’m very proud of the work he’s done and I know he is going to continue to serve this department with great pride and put this community first," Police Chief Cliff Cason said as he presented Long to the commissioners.
Long joined the police department in March 2000. He has served in a number of roles, including as a patrol officer, school resource officer and as a detective before becoming a supervisor in 2012 when he was promoted to the rank of sergeant. A promotion to the rank of lieutenant came six years later.
He has been decorated many times in his career, including being named Officer of the Year in 2003, Officer of the Month three times, and winning the department's Division Commander's Award (2015) and Innovation in Police Services Award (2011). He has received 17 letters of commendation.
Long earned his associate's degree from Dalton State College in 2009 and completed a bachelor's degree with Belhaven University in 2016. He earned his master's degree from Columbus State University in 2019.
Long is assigned as the division commander for the department's Criminal Investigations Division. He served in that role on an interim basis since the retirement of division commander Mike Wilson in May.
The commissioners voted 4-0 in favor of Long's promotion. Chairman Terry Mathis typically votes only if there is a tie.
