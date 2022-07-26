Detective Matthew Kumnick was recognized at Tuesday’s Dalton’s Public Safety Commission meeting as the Dalton Police Department’s June employee of the month. Kumnick was recognized in part for his efforts to develop a new system to share information between the department’s investigators and patrol officers.
“Detective Kumnick saw a need within the department,” said Assistant Chief Chris Crossen while presenting the award Tuesday morning. “Communication between our investigative division and our patrol division sometimes can get stifled and improvement needed to be made. He found a way to share important information of people who our investigators were looking for, important information about things that had been seen, he found a way to share that information with our patrol division where they had that information at their fingertips.”
“Once they had that information it would immediately begin paying dividends because those guys knew some specific focus, some specific people to be on the lookout for, and we were able to make some arrests and clear up several cases,” Crossen said.
Kumnick is an 11-year veteran of the department, having started his career in the summer of 2011.
As part of the award, he will receive a day off with pay.
