It is that time of year again! For the second year in a row, the Dalton Police Department decided to start things off in September. The Octobeard is back! (Yes, we know it is September, but Septembeard didn't sound right.)
Starting Sept. 1, Dalton officers who donate at least $20 per month will be able to continue to grow their facial hair. The money raised through March 1 will go to the department's annual shopping event with kids from our community at Christmastime and also to the department's annual fundraiser in support of the Special Olympics.
Anyone from the public who would like to help support a scruffy-faced officer can make donations at the Police Services Center or contact Lt. Ricky Long at (706) 278-9085, ext. 168, or by email to rlong@daltonga.gov.
The officer who raises the most money over his "beard buy-in" will receive a prize.
After many hours of laborious negotiations (read that as many plates of cookies and glasses of milk), the department once again has the blessing of Santa, Mrs. Claus and all of the North Pole staff to get going a little earlier.
Let the fun begin (and let the shaving end)!
