Dalton police, firefighters begin to feel COVID-19

Though the Dalton Fire Department and Dalton Police Department survived the first eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic relatively unscathed in terms of absences, personnel haven't been immune to the increase in the number of cases during the past month.
"From the start of the pandemic, we only had four (test positive), but now we've had four in a month," three at the same station, and "hopefully that's the last time that happens," Todd Pangle, Dalton's fire chief, reported during Tuesday's meeting of the Dalton Public Safety Commission. "They all have come back — they were pretty much asymptomatic — and eight (total) is still pretty good when you consider our exposure levels."
It's been a similar tale at the police department, as "we have four out right now with positive tests," said Chris Crossen, assistant chief. "We've had eight or nine test positive over the last month, but it's been spread out so far, and no one has been seriously ill from it."
Crimes and crashes
Crossen shared November's crime and crash statistics, noting that part 1 crimes, which include violent crimes such as homicide, rape and aggravated assault, are down 18% so far this year. That continues a downward trend during the past five years.
"That's an excellent trend," said Bill Weaver, chairman of the Public Safety Commission. "We need to be aware of the progress that's been made over the last five years."
November's 18 robberies were a marked increase from the eight in November 2019, but in line with November 2016-2018, when those numbers were 20, 17 and 29, respectively, Crossen said. "Last (November) was kind of an outlier."
Traffic crashes are also down 18% when compared year to date with 2019.
"That's a very good thing, and we hope to keep it up," Crossen said. "We really want to reduce the number of injuries on roadways."
November's 99 crashes were 24 fewer than in October, with injury crashes and total injuries also down from October, he said. Rear-end and angle crashes were most prevalent in November, with failure to yield and following too closely the leading contributing factors in injury crashes, of which there were 18 with 24 injuries reported.
Walnut Avenue had the highest number of crashes in November, while Chattanooga Road/north bypass had the most injuries, according to the police department's report. The former had 19 crashes, while the latter accounted for a quarter of the injuries reported in November wrecks.
Based on October's crash data, the department used selective enforcement details in November on Walnut Avenue and Glenwood Avenue, which resulted in 125 violations identified, according to the report. Those two avenues, along with Chattanooga Avenue, are the focus of selective enforcement details this month based on November's data.
"Breaking it down shows us where we need to concentrate our resources," Crossen said. "Generally, the streets with the most traffic have the most crashes."
The police department is about 4% under budget for the year, for several reasons, he said. First, "we're currently eight police officer positions short, (and) open positions generally create the largest amount of money left at the end of the year." Additionally, "we weren't able to send" personnel to as many trainings this year, due to the pandemic discouraging travel, which conserved funds, he said. Finally, "fuel costs stayed low this year."
The department plans to transfer surplus funds to budget lines that have a deficit due to hazard pay that officers have received this year during the pandemic, Crossen said, and he anticipates there will be enough money to cover those expenditures.
Fire department
The fire department had "somewhat of an uneventful November, luckily," said Pangle, who — along with Dalton's police chief, Cliff Cason — was reappointed to another two-year term by the Public Safety Commission on Tuesday. Of 310 responses, 6% were for fires, while 64% were for medical calls.
For those 197 medical calls, "we were on scene before Hamilton EMS 71% of the time, (which is) consistent with prior months," Pangle said. The fire department's average response time for November emergencies was three minutes and 16 seconds, "well below the nine-minute requirement," while the average response time for non-emergency calls was four minutes and 36 seconds, "well within our goals."
In terms of November's dollar value saved and loss analysis, the fire department saved $165,000 of an estimated $212,000 in total value, he said. "We keep (seeing) campers, (etc.), catch on fire, and those tend to be total losses."
Calendar
The commission set meeting dates for 2021, and will continue to meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. inside City Hall with one exception. The November 2021 meeting will be on the 16th (a Tuesday), due to Thanksgiving the following week, rather than the month's fourth Tuesday.
