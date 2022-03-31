The Dalton Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened shortly before 3 at a small apartment complex near the intersection of Selvidge Street and Matilda Street. There have been no arrests, and there is limited information available about the suspect.
Police were called to the scene at 801 Selvidge St. at 2:51 a.m. with a report of a man being shot. When officers arrived they found the victim, a white male, with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm.
After the scene was secured, EMS responded and took the victim to Hamilton Medical Center where he later died. Police are not releasing the victim’s identity at this time pending notification of next of kin.
Initial information provided to investigators indicates the shooter was a Black male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect fled before officers arrived and is still at large. Police are investigating the scene and canvassing the neighborhood.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to please contact Detective Jason Robinson at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-180.
