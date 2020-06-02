Dalton Police investigating report of runaway juvenile

The Dalton Police Department is looking for 17-year-old Skylar Davis, who has been reported as a runaway juvenile. Investigators believe that he may be in the Ringgold area.
Davis was last seen at on the night of May 29 at the Country Inn & Suites at 903 West Bridge Road. Davis was in the custody of the state Division of Family and Children Services. His guardian told police that Davis went outside to get some fresh air and didn’t come back. He was last seen walking towards the Red Lobster on West Bridge Road.
Davis stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has shoulder length dark hair and a dark beard. He was last seen wearing white shorts and a black shirt with a gold watch and a diamond bracelet. Investigators believe that he may have gone to Ringgold to visit a friend. Anyone who knows Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brian Shirley at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-189.
