The Dalton Police Department is looking for two juveniles who ran away from a local group home on Wednesday. Robin Gilbert, 16, ran away Wednesday night with Kaydin Gordon, 12, apparently in tow.
This is at least the third time that Gilbert has run away. She was reported as a runaway juvenile on Oct. 12 before being located the next day, and she also left the group home on Oct. 27 before being located an hour later by staff. On Wednesday night, she again ran away, this time apparently convincing Gordon to go along with her. They were reported in the area of Hamilton and Hawthorne streets, but a search of the area by officers did not locate them.
If you know where Gilbert and Gordon are, contact Detective Brian Shirley at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-189.
