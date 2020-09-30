The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Hannah Cox, who has been reported to police as a runaway juvenile. Cox ran away from home on Sunday, Sept. 27. Investigators believe she may be trying to make her way to Kingsport, Tennessee.
Cox was reported as a runaway to the Dalton Police Department on Sept. 27. Earlier that day, a check of the surveillance system at her home showed her leaving with a white man and white woman who each helped her take totes of belongings out of the house before leaving together in a gold or silver Nissan Sentra.
Cox’s family did not recognize the two people she left with. The man wore slacks and a white T-shirt and a white hat while the woman wore orange shorts and a white Nike “Just Do It” T-shirt.
